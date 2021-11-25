TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.06.

TRUE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

