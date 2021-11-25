TriumphX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.05 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $9.05 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 209.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

