Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $215,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.