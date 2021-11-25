Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP James Joel Langley Sells 6,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

