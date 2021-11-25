Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

LH opened at $283.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $195.39 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

