Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $5.87 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

