Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

