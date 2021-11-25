Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $126.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

