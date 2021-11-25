Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. 180,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

