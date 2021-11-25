Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.89. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

