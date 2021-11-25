Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 2,065 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($25.73) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($24.67).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,527.50 ($19.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,615.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,797.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

