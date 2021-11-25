Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.40.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $158.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.