TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 0.7%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.50. 4,400,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company has a market cap of $208.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

