TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.