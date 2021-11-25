Traders Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 10,926 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,069 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.