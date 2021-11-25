Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

