Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,265 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

