Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,265 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
