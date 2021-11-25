Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

