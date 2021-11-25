Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Titan International worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 67.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

