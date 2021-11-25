Tiaa Fsb Has $330.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $330,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.25. 218,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.46 and a twelve month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

