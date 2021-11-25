Tiaa Fsb Has $210.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $210,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.58. 24,040,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.