Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

