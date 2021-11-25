Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,920. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

AMWL opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

