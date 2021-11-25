Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,659 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Strategic Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

