Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quidel were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,503 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.