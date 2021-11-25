Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of CRUS opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

