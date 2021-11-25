Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.14 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.