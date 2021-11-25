Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

