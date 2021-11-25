Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.