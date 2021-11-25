THORChain (RUNE) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $110.38 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $11.77 or 0.00019880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

