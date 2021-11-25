Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $12,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.85.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.