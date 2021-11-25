TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Purchases $580,000.00 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

