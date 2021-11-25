The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,123,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

