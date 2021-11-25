The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.