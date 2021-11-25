The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Amundi acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

NYSE TRV opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

