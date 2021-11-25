The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 570 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.25).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 783.40 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 736.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 704.01. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

