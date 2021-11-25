The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

