The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $848.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $184.76 on Monday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.