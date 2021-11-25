The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 20,148 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LOVE opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.