The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 4.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.19. 2,186,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average of $388.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.36 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

