The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $136.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

