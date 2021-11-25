The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers Sells 62,259 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

