The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers Sells 62,259 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
