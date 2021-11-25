The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.