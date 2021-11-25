TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $11.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.64 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

