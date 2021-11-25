Tendies (TEND) Trading Up 46.4% Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $343,479.73 and approximately $82,997.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

