Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
NYSE TS opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
