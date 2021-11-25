Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE TS opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

