Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TEM traded down GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181.51 ($2.37). 1,216,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a current ratio of 29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.61.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

