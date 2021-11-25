Telecom Plus PLC (TEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,456.15 ($19.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02. Telecom Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00).

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

