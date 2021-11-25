Telecom Plus PLC (TEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,456.15 ($19.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02. Telecom Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00).
About Telecom Plus
