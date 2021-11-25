Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

