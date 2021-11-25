Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 196,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,123,160 shares.The stock last traded at $168.67 and had previously closed at $169.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

